The Amenta Premiere New Track & Music Video "An Epoch Ellipsis" From Upcoming New Album "Revelator"

Australian death metal band The Amenta premiere a new track and music video named "An Epoch Ellipsis", taken from their upcoming new album "Revelator". The record will be released on February 19th via Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "An Epoch Ellipsis" below.



