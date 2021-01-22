Valgrind Premiere New Song & Music Video "From the Viscera of Darkness" From New EP
Italian death metal band Valgrind premiere a new song called "From the Viscera of Darkness". The song is the title track to their new two-song EP out in stores now Bandcamp.
Check out now "From the Viscera of Darkness" below.
