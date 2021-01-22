Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wounds Upon My Skin”

Pupil Slicer announce a March 12th release for their debut album “Mirrors” via Prosthetic Records. Ahead of that, a video for the album’s latest advance track, “Wounds Upon My Skin“, has premiered online, streaming via YouTube below.





Explains singer/guitarist Katie Davies:

“‘Wounds Upon My Skin‘ was one of the first tracks we wrote for this album and marked a turning point where I realised I could really write anything I wanted to put in a song and make it work. It was also the starting place for the thematic elements of the album, it was the first time I had explored more introspective and personal concepts in my lyrics.”

Tells Davies about the record itself:

“I used Mirrors as a vehicle to exorcise many painful experiences; topics of abuse, social anxiety and depression alongside the injustices, iniquities and oppression that many are forced to endure simply due to their existence make up the fabric of this LP. The title Mirrors itself is an example of these themes of introspection whilst also representing the reflection of the reality of society many face today. The response we got to our first single was overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait for you to experience the rest of what we have put together.”