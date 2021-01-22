Tomahawk (Faith No More, ex-Helmet, Mr. Bungle Etc.) Premiere New Song "Business Casual" From Upcoming New Album "Tonic Immobility"

Band Photo: Faith No More (?)

Tomahawk - the supergroup comprised of Faith No More singer Mike Patton, The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, Battles/ex-Helmet drummer John Stainer and Mr. Bungle, etc. bassist Trevor Dunn - have titled their impending new album “Tonic Immobility”. A first advance track from it, “Business Casual“, has premiered via YouTube and is streaming for you below.

The new album has officially been slated for a March 26th release by Ipecac Recordings.

Says Duane Denison:

“‘Tonic Immobility‘ could just be something in the air we’re feeling. It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”