The Cosmic Truth Premiere New Song "Will I Wake Up?"

New Delhi, India-based ambient progressive metal outfit The Cosmic Truth premiere a new song entitled "Will I Wake Up?", streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

"'Will I Wake Up?' is a question about the spiralling feeling, the unending slippage of time and energy when someone goes through depression. There are times in our lives when something traumatic happens and changes the course of how we live our lives.

We just want to say, we understand how it feels and we're fighting it too. The fight with depression is a tough battle, but a battle that we will definitely win."