The Cosmic Truth Premiere New Song "Will I Wake Up?"
New Delhi, India-based ambient progressive metal outfit The Cosmic Truth premiere a new song entitled "Will I Wake Up?", streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment the band:
"'Will I Wake Up?' is a question about the spiralling feeling, the unending slippage of time and energy when someone goes through depression. There are times in our lives when something traumatic happens and changes the course of how we live our lives.
We just want to say, we understand how it feels and we're fighting it too. The fight with depression is a tough battle, but a battle that we will definitely win."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Cosmic Truth Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.