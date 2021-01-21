Varmia Premiere New Song & Music Video "Upperan" From Upcoming New Album "Bal Lada"
Polish pagan black metal quartet Varmia premiere a new song and music video called "Upperan", taken from their upcoming new album "Bal Lada". The record which will be out in stores March 12 on M-Theory.
Tell Varmia about the track:
“An ecstatic dance of flames as they devour the flesh. To disassemble the bones to leave the soul naked in the cold. Nothing brighter than the burning pyre. Nothing colder than the stone stained with the stream of blood. ‘Upperan’ in ancient Prussian language means ‘sacrifice.’ We performed the song at the castle where such stone still stands. Deep in the ground, veiled by the numbness of the centuries. Yet still pulsing with its coldness. It conducted these tones.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Forhist (Blut Aus Nord) Premiere New Song "II"
- Next Article:
The Cosmic Truth Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Varmia Premiere New Song & Music Video 'Upperan'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.