Varmia Premiere New Song & Music Video "Upperan" From Upcoming New Album "Bal Lada"

Polish pagan black metal quartet Varmia premiere a new song and music video called "Upperan", taken from their upcoming new album "Bal Lada". The record which will be out in stores March 12 on M-Theory.

Tell Varmia about the track:

“An ecstatic dance of flames as they devour the flesh. To disassemble the bones to leave the soul naked in the cold. Nothing brighter than the burning pyre. Nothing colder than the stone stained with the stream of blood. ‘Upperan’ in ancient Prussian language means ‘sacrifice.’ We performed the song at the castle where such stone still stands. Deep in the ground, veiled by the numbness of the centuries. Yet still pulsing with its coldness. It conducted these tones.”