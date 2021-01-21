Forhist (Blut Aus Nord) Premiere New Song "II" From Upcoming Debut Album
Blut Aus Nord guitarist and vocalist Vindsval's solo black metal project Forhist premiere a new song entitled "II", taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album. "Forhist" will be out in stores on February 26 through Debemur Morti.
