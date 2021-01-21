Sepulcros Premiere New Song "Magno Caos" From Upcoming Debut Album "Vazio"
Portuguese death-doom metal band Sepulcros premiere a new song entitled "Magno Caos", taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Vazio". The album is set for release by Transcending Obscurity Records on March 12th.
Check out now "Magno Caos" below.
