Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead Butterflies”
“Dead Butterflies” has premiered as the third advance track from Architects‘ impending ninth studio full-length, “For Those That Wish To Exist“, which will be out on February 26th via Epitaph Records.
The below music video for it was shot this past November at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, where the group performed a livestreamed online performance.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fuath Premieres New Music Video for "Prophecies"
- Next Article:
Sepulcros Premiere New Song "Magno Caos"
0 Comments on "Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.