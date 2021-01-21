Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead Butterflies”

“Dead Butterflies” has premiered as the third advance track from Architects‘ impending ninth studio full-length, “For Those That Wish To Exist“, which will be out on February 26th via Epitaph Records.

The below music video for it was shot this past November at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, where the group performed a livestreamed online performance.