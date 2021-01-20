Fuath Premieres New Music Video for "Prophecies"

Season of Mist's YouTube channel is now premiering Fuath's brand new song "Prophecies," taken from the upcoming full length, "II." "II" will be released via Season of Mist Underground Activists on March 19, 2021.

"Prophecies" official music video:



The tracklisting for "II" is as follows:

1. Prophecies (9:28)

2. The Pyre (6:51)

3. Into the Forest of Shadows (6:23)

4. Essence (9:26)

5. Endless Winter (9:23)