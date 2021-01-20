Fuath Premieres New Music Video for "Prophecies"
Season of Mist's YouTube channel is now premiering Fuath's brand new song "Prophecies," taken from the upcoming full length, "II." "II" will be released via Season of Mist Underground Activists on March 19, 2021.
"Prophecies" official music video:
The tracklisting for "II" is as follows:
1. Prophecies (9:28)
2. The Pyre (6:51)
3. Into the Forest of Shadows (6:23)
4. Essence (9:26)
5. Endless Winter (9:23)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Fuath Premieres New Music Video for 'Prophecies'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.