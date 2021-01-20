Iced Earth & Demons & Wizards Disappear From Century Media Records’ Band Roster

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

Neither Iced Earth nor Jon Schaffer’s other project Demons & Wizards are currently listed on Century Media Records’ page for active and former artists.

Although nothing has been made official yet, it looks like Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards may have been dismissed from their label, Century Media, in light of the recent arrest of guitarist Jon Schaffer for his participation in the U.S. Capitol breach.