August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Music Video “Standing In The Storm”
August Burns Red premiere a new track and animated music video called “Standing In the Storm“. The song was originally written during the sessions for their latest outing “Guardians”.
Tells guitarist JB Brubaker:
“‘Standing In The Storm‘ is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight. We had a lot of fun with this track and I’m pumped on how it came out.”
