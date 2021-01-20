August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Music Video “Standing In The Storm”

August Burns Red premiere a new track and animated music video called “Standing In the Storm“. The song was originally written during the sessions for their latest outing “Guardians”.





Tells guitarist JB Brubaker:

“‘Standing In The Storm‘ is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight. We had a lot of fun with this track and I’m pumped on how it came out.”