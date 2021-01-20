Our Eternity (Fit For A King, Shadow Of Intent, Etc. ) Premiere Debut Single "Bloodstained"
Fit For A King singer Ryan Kirby and Currents/Shadow Of Intent guitaris Chris Wiseman have joined forces in a new project called Our Eternity. Their debut single “Bloodstained” has premiered online and can be streamed below:
