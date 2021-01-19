Bloodbound Reveals New Album, "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" Release Date; Posts New Music Video "When Fate Is Calling"

After the last album "Rise Of The Dragon Empire" Bloodbound raise the stakes even higher this time, new album "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" is coming on 28th May and sets out to outshine their predecessors.

Bloodbound returns with a musical highlight for every power metal fan - “When Fate Is Calling” comes as a powerful and majestic song, that almost theatrical bonds its listeners and takes them into a modern power metal world that has been created very precisely and with ultimate artistic perfection.

When Swedish power metal band Bloodbound surfaced in 2005 with their debut album, "Nosferatu", it was an album that celebrated the band's admiration for metal icons like Iron Maiden, Helloween and Judas Priest, recorded on a small budget with no visions of grandeur behind it. With eight studio albums, a live record and an EP under their belts since then, Bloodbound have returned in 2021 with album #9, "Creatures Of The Dark Realm," and a renewed drive to take the band even further.