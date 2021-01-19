Ulvegr Premiere New Song "Dødt Morke" From Upcoming New Album "Isblod"
Ukraine-based pagan black metal band Ulvegr premiere a new song entitled "Dødt Morke", taken from their upcoming new album "Isblod". The record will be out in stores via Ashen Dominion (CD) on February 1st, 2021.
Check out now "Dødt Morke" below.
Tracklist:
1. Jotuntre
2. Dødt Morke
3. Vargold
4. Isblod
5. Dunkelstorm
6. Askevind
