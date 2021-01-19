Bound in Fear Premiere New Song & Official Lyric Video "Cardinal Sin" From Upcoming New EP "Eternal"
UK death metal band Bound in Fear premiere a new song and lyric video "Cardinal Sin", taken from their upcoming new EP "Eternal". The effort will be released March 12th via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Cardinal Sin" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sorceress Of Sin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Ulvegr Premiere New Song "Dødt Morke"
0 Comments on "Bound in Fear Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.