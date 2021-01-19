"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Sorceress Of Sin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Empyre of Stones" From Debut Album "Mirrored Revenge"

posted Jan 19, 2021 at 3:04 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

UK metal band Sorceress Of Sin premiere a new song and lyric video for "Empyre of Stones". The track is taken from their debut album ‘Mirrored Revenge‘, which was released on November 27th, 2020.

Check out now "Empyre of Stones" below.

The album was produced and mixed by Tom Maclean (Haken, To-Mera, Psion) at Twelve Tone Studios. The artwork was made by GazJackson of Sinister Arts.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Sorceress Of Sin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 