Sorceress Of Sin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Empyre of Stones" From Debut Album "Mirrored Revenge"

UK metal band Sorceress Of Sin premiere a new song and lyric video for "Empyre of Stones". The track is taken from their debut album ‘Mirrored Revenge‘, which was released on November 27th, 2020.

Check out now "Empyre of Stones" below.

The album was produced and mixed by Tom Maclean (Haken, To-Mera, Psion) at Twelve Tone Studios. The artwork was made by GazJackson of Sinister Arts.