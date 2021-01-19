Trillionaire (Revocation, KEN Mode, Inter Arma Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Golden Goat" From Upcoming New Album "Romulus"
Progressive hard rocking metal project Trillionaire - featuring current and former members of Revocation, KEN Mode, Inter Arma - premiere a new song entitled "The Golden Goat", taken from their upcoming new album "Romulus". The record is out on January 29 via Nefarious Industries.
Explain Trillionaire:
“’The Golden Goat’ is about a close friend of Renee’s who died of a drug overdose. However, the song received its name long before Renee joined the band, and it wasn’t until after he had recorded the song that he asked what the title meant. After hearing the story - which can be summed up succinctly as ‘when your roommate sells your gear for drugs, you can buy it back at the Golden Goat’ - he wouldn’t let us change the name.”
