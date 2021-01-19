0-NUN Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "I Call Myself Agony and Torment" From Upcoming New Album "The Shamanic Trilogy"
Experimental occult black metal project 0-NUN premiere a new song and lyric video "I Call Myself Agony and Torment", taken from their upcoming new album "The Shamanic Trilogy". The limited-edition triple-CD release will be out in stores January 22nd via Brucia Records.
Check out now "I Call Myself Agony and Torment" below.
