SATI Premiere New Song & Music Video 'I'

New progressive doom project SATI - featuring Soilwork/The Night Flight Orchestra guitarist David Andersson and French lyricist/poet/film-maker Tabris - premiere a new song and music video entitled "I".

Tells David Andersson:

”It was really liberating to create something completely spontaneous and experimental, being able to follow your every whim and idea, and create these suggestive soundscapes for Tabris’ wonderful lyrics, who are all in French, of course. It might not be for everyone, but I think that if you’ll understand it, you’ll love it. It’s been wonderful to be able to let all this noise out of my head and straight into these songs.”