SATI Premiere New Song & Music Video 'I'
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
New progressive doom project SATI - featuring Soilwork/The Night Flight Orchestra guitarist David Andersson and French lyricist/poet/film-maker Tabris - premiere a new song and music video entitled "I".
Tells David Andersson:
”It was really liberating to create something completely spontaneous and experimental, being able to follow your every whim and idea, and create these suggestive soundscapes for Tabris’ wonderful lyrics, who are all in French, of course. It might not be for everyone, but I think that if you’ll understand it, you’ll love it. It’s been wonderful to be able to let all this noise out of my head and straight into these songs.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "SATI Premiere New Song & Music Video 'I'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.