Mork Premiere New Song & Music Video "Arv" From Upcoming New Album "Katedralen"

Band Photo: Darkthrone (?)

Norwegian black metal band Mork premiere a new song and music video entitled "Arv", taken from their upcoming new album "Katedralen". The album includes guest appearances by Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone, Dolk of Kampfar, and Eero Pöyry of Skepticism and is due for release on March 5th by Peaceville.

Check out now "Arv" below.



