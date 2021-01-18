Mork Premiere New Song & Music Video "Arv" From Upcoming New Album "Katedralen"
Band Photo: Darkthrone (?)
Norwegian black metal band Mork premiere a new song and music video entitled "Arv", taken from their upcoming new album "Katedralen". The album includes guest appearances by Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone, Dolk of Kampfar, and Eero Pöyry of Skepticism and is due for release on March 5th by Peaceville.
Check out now "Arv" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Update: Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Arrested
- Next Article:
SATI Premiere New Song & Music Video "I"
0 Comments on "Mork Premiere New Song & Music Video 'Arv'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.