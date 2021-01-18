Headline News

Update: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Arrested In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riots

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)



UPDATE: According to the FBI, Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer was among the rioters who sprayed U.S. Capitol police officers with a capsaicin pepper spray known as "bear spray", as part of the rioter's attempts to push back the officers inside the Capitol and breach the Capitol building.

Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray." — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) January 18, 2021



The Iced Earth founding member was photographed and captured on surveillance video holding "bear spray" and engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol police officers inside the D.C. Capitol building:

Iced Earth founding member and guitarist Jon Schaffer turned himself in to authorities at 3pm on Sunday, January 17 and has officially been arrested for his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06th.



The Indianapolis Field Office of the FBI released the below statement regarding his arrest:





Jon Schaffer faces the following charges:

1) Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority 2) Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business 3) Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds 4) Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building 5) Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building 6) Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building