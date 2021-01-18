Headline News
Update: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Arrested In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riots
Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)
UPDATE: According to the FBI, Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer was among the rioters who sprayed U.S. Capitol police officers with a capsaicin pepper spray known as "bear spray", as part of the rioter's attempts to push back the officers inside the Capitol and breach the Capitol building.
Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."— FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) January 18, 2021
The Iced Earth founding member was photographed and captured on surveillance video holding "bear spray" and engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol police officers inside the D.C. Capitol building:
Iced Earth founding member and guitarist Jon Schaffer turned himself in to authorities at 3pm on Sunday, January 17 and has officially been arrested for his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06th.
The Indianapolis Field Office of the FBI released the below statement regarding his arrest:
“Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with ‘bear spray.'”
Jon Schaffer faces the following charges:
1) Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
2) Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
3) Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds
4) Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
5) Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building
6) Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."— FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) January 18, 2021
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tantivy Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP
- Next Article:
Mork Premiere New Song & Music Video "Arv"
0 Comments on "Update: Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Arrested"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.