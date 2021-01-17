King Zebra (Ex-China) Premiere New Single & Music Video "She Don’t Like My R’n’R" From Upcoming New Album

Swiss hard rocking metal band King Zebra premiere their brand new single and music video for ‘She Don’t Like My R’n’R‘. The track is taken from their new album, which will be released later in 2021.





The song was produced and mixed by Oscar Nilsson (Hank von Hell, Engel, We sell the dead) at Crehate Studios. Mastered by Thomas «Plec» Johansson (Thundermother, Soilwork, Firewind) at Panic Room Studio.

King Zebra is:

Eric St. Michaels – Lead Vocals (ex-China)

Roman Lauer – Lead Guitars, Vocals

Jerry Napitupulu – Rhythm Guitars, Vocals

Manu Judge – Bass

Ben Grimm – Drums