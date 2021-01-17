King Zebra (Ex-China) Premiere New Single & Music Video "She Don’t Like My R’n’R" From Upcoming New Album
Swiss hard rocking metal band King Zebra premiere their brand new single and music video for ‘She Don’t Like My R’n’R‘. The track is taken from their new album, which will be released later in 2021.
The song was produced and mixed by Oscar Nilsson (Hank von Hell, Engel, We sell the dead) at Crehate Studios. Mastered by Thomas «Plec» Johansson (Thundermother, Soilwork, Firewind) at Panic Room Studio.
King Zebra is:
Eric St. Michaels – Lead Vocals (ex-China)
Roman Lauer – Lead Guitars, Vocals
Jerry Napitupulu – Rhythm Guitars, Vocals
Manu Judge – Bass
Ben Grimm – Drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aversed Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video
- Next Article:
Gravehuffer Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "King Zebra (Ex-China) Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.