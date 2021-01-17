Aversed (Seven Spires, Unflesh, Etc.) Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Impermanent"
Boston-based melodic death metal band Aversed premiere a new drum playthrough video titled "Impermanent". The track is taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores out March 19th.
