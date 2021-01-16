Bewitcher Premiere New Single "Satanic Magick Attack" From Upcoming New Album "Cursed Be Thy Kingdom"
Bewitcher premiere a new single called "Satanic Magick Attack", taken from their upcoming new album "Cursed Be Thy Kingdom". The effort was recorded at The Captain's Quarters in Ventura, CA by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon), and will be out in stores April 16th via Century Media Records.
Tells vocalist and guitarist M. von Bewitcher:
"The devil's rock 'n' roll is alive and well, its flames kept burning bright by its devoted legions. The battle lines are drawn, the declarations have been made. When the shock troops of hell finally charge over the top, there will be no escaping the attack!"
