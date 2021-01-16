The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) Premiere New Official Music Video For "As the Sun Draws Near"

Chicago-based doom outfit The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) premiere a new official music video for "As the Sun Draws Near". The track is off their album "The Endless Road Turns Dark" which was released in 2018 by Tee Pee Records.

Check out now "As the Sun Draws Near" below.



