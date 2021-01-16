The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) Premiere New Official Music Video For "As the Sun Draws Near"
Chicago-based doom outfit The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) premiere a new official music video for "As the Sun Draws Near". The track is off their album "The Endless Road Turns Dark" which was released in 2018 by Tee Pee Records.
Check out now "As the Sun Draws Near" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Basilica Premiere New Song "Starve"
- Next Article:
Witherfall Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.