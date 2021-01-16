Basilica Premiere New Song "Starve" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
North Carolina-based death metal band Basilica premiere a new song entitled "Starve", taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album. "Basilica" was recorded at Warrior Sound and will be released by Innerstrength Records on February 5th, on CD and digital formats.
Check out now "Starve" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tribulation Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
The Skull (Ex-Trouble, Etc.) Premiere New Video
0 Comments on "Basilica Premiere New Song 'Starve'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.