Tribulation Premiere New Official Music Video For “Funeral Pyre”
Tribulation will release their new album “Where The Gloom Becomes Sound” on January 29th via Century Media Records. Today the band premiere an official music video for their new single, “Funeral Pyre“ streaming below:
Tell the band:
“Here’s something for the fire worshippers out there: an ode to the one that transforms and delivers, aids and burns. It’s a song about sacrifice and loss and the immortality quest of heroes past. Giving form to the name, we had the help of Claudio Mario and Artax Film who contributed with their own vision of ‘Funeral Pyre‘ – as ragged, yet stylish and clean-cut as always.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Darko (Emmure/Chelsea Grin) Premiere Music Video
- Next Article:
Basilica Premiere New Song "Starve"
0 Comments on "Tribulation Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.