Tribulation Premiere New Official Music Video For “Funeral Pyre”

Tribulation will release their new album “Where The Gloom Becomes Sound” on January 29th via Century Media Records. Today the band premiere an official music video for their new single, “Funeral Pyre“ streaming below:

“Here’s something for the fire worshippers out there: an ode to the one that transforms and delivers, aids and burns. It’s a song about sacrifice and loss and the immortality quest of heroes past. Giving form to the name, we had the help of Claudio Mario and Artax Film who contributed with their own vision of ‘Funeral Pyre‘ – as ragged, yet stylish and clean-cut as always.”