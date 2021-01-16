Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video “Menstrual Envy”

Ohio-based death metal band Sanguisugabogg premiere their new single and NSFW music video “Menstrual Envy“. Century Media will release their label debut, “Tortured Whole“ on March 26th.

Explain Sanguisugabogg:

“We gather here today to announce our partnership with Century Media and to release ‘Menstrual Envy,’ the first single off our LP ‘Tortured Whole‘. This is a love song about chopping off your own damn hog. Thanks.”