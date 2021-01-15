Ominous Ruin Premiere New Single "Attuned to the Chasm" From Upcoming New Album "Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone"
California technical death metal band Ominous Ruin premiere a new single named "Attuned to the Chasm", taken from their impending new album "Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone". The record is scheduled for release on February 26th by Willowtip Records.
