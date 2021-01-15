Suppressive Fire Premiere New Song "Siege" From Upcoming New EP "Invasion"
Band Photo: Suppressive Fire (?)
North Carolina’s Suppressive Fire premiere a new song entitled "Siege", taken from their upcoming new EP "Invasion", which will be out in stores March 15th.
Check out now "Siege" below.
