Monolord Premiere New Single “I’m Staying Home”
Monolord premiere their new single, “I’m Staying Home“, which was originally recorded during the sessions for their 2019 release “No Comfort“.
Says the group's vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger:
“A leftover track from the No Comfort session with the lyrics re-recorded to suit our current state. Stay the fuck home.”
