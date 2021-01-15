The Crown Premiere New Single & Music Video "Motordeath" From Upcoming New Album "Royal Destroyer"
Band Photo: The Crown (?)
A March 12th release date has been scheduled for The Crown‘s new outing “Royal Destroyer“. Metal Blade Records will be releasing that record with the first advance track titled “Motordeath“, available via the below Christoffer Tönnäng helmed music video.
Explains bassist Magnus Olsfelt:
“It is our album number ten, so now we are in the big boys club. I think it in some ways is our crowning achievement, and it encompasses our sound across all albums on one defining record. It’s got it all – the early 90s death metal stuff, the haunting melodies, the thrash, the punk, the grind, the heavy metal and the more epic and doomy stuff.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Eyehategod Premiere New Single "Fake What’s Yours"
- Next Article:
Monolord Premiere New Single "I’m Staying Home"
0 Comments on "The Crown Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.