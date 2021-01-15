The Crown Premiere New Single & Music Video "Motordeath" From Upcoming New Album "Royal Destroyer"

Band Photo: The Crown (?)

A March 12th release date has been scheduled for The Crown‘s new outing “Royal Destroyer“. Metal Blade Records will be releasing that record with the first advance track titled “Motordeath“, available via the below Christoffer Tönnäng helmed music video.

Explains bassist Magnus Olsfelt:

“It is our album number ten, so now we are in the big boys club. I think it in some ways is our crowning achievement, and it encompasses our sound across all albums on one defining record. It’s got it all – the early 90s death metal stuff, the haunting melodies, the thrash, the punk, the grind, the heavy metal and the more epic and doomy stuff.”