Eyehategod Premiere New Single “Fake What’s Yours”
Eyehategod premiere their new single “Fake What’s Yours” off of the band’s new album “A History Of Nomadic Behavior”, which will be out on March 12th via Century Media.
Says the band’s frontman Mike IX Williams:
“‘Fake What’s Yours‘ is the second single from our new album, ‘A History Of Nomadic Behavior‘, and it’s a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN!”
