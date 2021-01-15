Product Of Hate Premiere New Song & Music Video “Redemption”

Product Of Hate premiere a new official music video for their single “Redemption“. The group shot the video at The Kenosha Theatre in Kenosha, WA with James Zahn helming the production. A February 05th release date has been scheduled for Product Of Hate’s impending new album, “You Brought This War“.

Tells the band’s guitarist Geno Rathbone:

“Making this video was absolutely surreal. To be filming and playing our music in a place with so much amazing history was mind-blowing. We shot this only a week or so after the Kenosha riots and everything was still boarded up and smoldering just a block or two away from this historic theater. Thankfully the venue was spared along with its history — and hopefully, its future. This video is our tip of the cap to our hometown.”