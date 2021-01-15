Product Of Hate Premiere New Song & Music Video “Redemption”
Product Of Hate premiere a new official music video for their single “Redemption“. The group shot the video at The Kenosha Theatre in Kenosha, WA with James Zahn helming the production. A February 05th release date has been scheduled for Product Of Hate’s impending new album, “You Brought This War“.
Tells the band’s guitarist Geno Rathbone:
“Making this video was absolutely surreal. To be filming and playing our music in a place with so much amazing history was mind-blowing. We shot this only a week or so after the Kenosha riots and everything was still boarded up and smoldering just a block or two away from this historic theater. Thankfully the venue was spared along with its history — and hopefully, its future. This video is our tip of the cap to our hometown.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ephemerald Premiere New Song "All there is"
- Next Article:
Eyehategod Premiere New Single "Fake What’s Yours"
0 Comments on "Product Of Hate Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.