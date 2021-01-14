Camera Obscura Two Premiere New Song "Stalked by the Eye of No God" From Upcoming New Album "D.Ö.D"
Polish-Italian grind band Camera Obscura Two - consisting of ex-Schizo main man Alberto Penzin, members of Cripple Bastards, Hour of Penance etc. - premiere a new song called "Stalked by the Eye of No God", taken from their upcoming new album "D.Ö.D". The effort will be out in stores February 12th via Selfmadegod.
