Camera Obscura Two Premiere New Song "Stalked by the Eye of No God" From Upcoming New Album "D.Ö.D"

posted Jan 14, 2021 at 2:53 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Polish-Italian grind band Camera Obscura Two - consisting of ex-Schizo main man Alberto Penzin, members of Cripple Bastards, Hour of Penance etc. - premiere a new song called "Stalked by the Eye of No God", taken from their upcoming new album "D.Ö.D". The effort will be out in stores February 12th via Selfmadegod.

