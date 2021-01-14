ERRA Premiere New Song & Music Video "Divisionary" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
A March 19th release date has been scheduled for ERRA‘s impending self-titled record via UNFD. Today the band premiere a new song and music video titled "Divisionary" from it, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash:
“It’s a song about our relationship to technology. The song is pretty on the nose and intentionally a bit tongue-in-cheek. It creates a sort of campy parallel between our phones and religion. In the song, technology is God and we are all zealous fanatics of the service it provides, which is a distraction from our immediate realities, which is presence.”
The new effort was recorded, mixed and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Candlebox). Says Cash about it:
“It’s clearly an evolution of the same band, it sounds like a record we wrote, but it’s such a big step forward from the last one that it seemed like the perfect time to self-title a record. We wanted to give people who have been following ERRA the sense that we’re starting a new chapter, with something fresh.”
Adds singer J.T. Cavey :
“We’ve always tried to have a balance of classic song structures, intertwined with experimental adventures. This album especially is music written for musicians that also appeals to the masses. There are a lot more breakdowns on this record, but also bigger melodies. The most important thing was to write music we enjoy.”
“ERRA” track listing:
01 – “Snowblood”
02 – “Gungrave”
03 – “Divisionary”
04 – “House Of Glass”
05 – “Shadow Autonomous”
06 – “Electric Twilight”
07 – “Scorpion Hymn”
08 – “Lunar Halo”
09 – “Vanish Canvas”
10 – “Eidolon”
11 – “Remnant”
12 – “Memory Fiction”
