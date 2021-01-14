Abiotic Premiere New Single & Music Video “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker” - Ex-The Contortionist Singer Jonathan Carpenter Guests
With Abiotic‘s new record “Ikigai” less than a month away, the group premiere another new track and music video from it. Titled “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker“, the new single finds Abiotic joined by ex-The Contortionist singer Jonathan Carpenter. The album will be released on February 12th via The Artisan Era.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gatecreeper Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
- Next Article:
ERRA Premiere New Song & Music Video "Divisionary"
0 Comments on "Abiotic Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.