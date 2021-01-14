Abiotic Premiere New Single & Music Video “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker” - Ex-The Contortionist Singer Jonathan Carpenter Guests

With Abiotic‘s new record “Ikigai” less than a month away, the group premiere another new track and music video from it. Titled “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker“, the new single finds Abiotic joined by ex-The Contortionist singer Jonathan Carpenter. The album will be released on February 12th via The Artisan Era.