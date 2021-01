Gatecreeper Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "An Unexpected Reality"

Gatecreeper premiere their new EP “An Unexpected Reality” streaming via Bandcamp for you below.



An Unexpected Reality by Gatecreeper

Tells frontman Chase Mason:

“This release was an opportunity to experiment and expand on different ideas within the Gatecreeper formula. It doesn’t necessarily signify a new direction for the band, but we’ll definitely have a couple new tools in our toolbox moving forward.”