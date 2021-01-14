Gatecreeper Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "An Unexpected Reality"

Gatecreeper premiere their new EP “An Unexpected Reality” streaming via Bandcamp for you below.



<a href="https://gatecreeper.bandcamp.com/album/an-unexpected-reality">An Unexpected Reality by Gatecreeper</a>

Tells frontman Chase Mason:

“This release was an opportunity to experiment and expand on different ideas within the Gatecreeper formula. It doesn’t necessarily signify a new direction for the band, but we’ll definitely have a couple new tools in our toolbox moving forward.”