Gatecreeper Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "An Unexpected Reality"
Gatecreeper premiere their new EP “An Unexpected Reality” streaming via Bandcamp for you below.
Tells frontman Chase Mason:
“This release was an opportunity to experiment and expand on different ideas within the Gatecreeper formula. It doesn’t necessarily signify a new direction for the band, but we’ll definitely have a couple new tools in our toolbox moving forward.”
