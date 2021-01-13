Suffering Hour Premiere New Single "Obscuration" From Upcoming New Album "The Cyclic Reckoning"
Band Photo: Suffering Hour (?)
Forest Lake, Minnesota-based black metal/death metal trio Suffering Hour premiere a new single named "Obscuration". The track taken from their impending new album "The Cyclic Reckoning", which will see the light of day on February 19 via Bandcamp.
