Tombstoner Premiere New Song & Music Video "Guts" From Upcoming New Album "Descent to Madness"

Staten Island, New York-based gore, death metal/grindcore band Tombstoner premiere a new song and music video titled "Guts". The track is taken from their latest EP "Descent to Madness", which was released past year via Redefining Darkness.





“The concept, lyrically, for the song ‘Guts’ was to summarize a horror moviel. It’s about the fictional ‘Spirit of Death’ escaping from Hell to wreak havoc on the earth. When we contacted our good friend Joe Plescia about filming a video for the song, he proposed the idea of creating a trailer for the Guts movie. He tasked each one of us with coming up with our own death scenes and we all tried to one up each other in brutality. The competition was exhilarating and what came out was a grotesque and bloody masterpiece and we couldn’t have imagined a more perfect product.”