Dipygus Premiere New Song "Myiasis in Human Mouth" From Upcoming New Album "Bushmeat"
California-based death metal band Dipygus premiere a new song entitled "Myiasis in Human Mouth", taken from their upcoming new album "Bushmeat", which will be out in stores Janaury 25 via Memento Mori.
