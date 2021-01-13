Vintersea Premiere New Official Music Video For “Crack Of Light”

Vintersea premiere their new official music video for “Crack Of Light“, taken from the album 'Illuminated', available now via M-Theory Audio. The band’s own bassist Karl Whinnery helmed the clip production.

Says guitarist Riley Nix:

“Since the release of ‘Illuminated‘, our fans have been asking us about a music video for the central epic of the album, ‘Crack Of Light‘. We’ve secretly been toiling away on it for nearly a year now, building sets, costumes and prop pieces on a scale we’ve never attempted before. We traveled to every corner of our state to capture unique and appropriate scenery for this song, which is a collective band favorite. We are so excited to share the results, which represent hard work and dedication by not only our band, but also by a ton of our friends and family who put their blood, sweat and tears into this video.”

Adds bassist Karl Whinnery:

“While we want every video to be special, the pandemic gave us more time to work on the video for ‘Crack Of Light‘. I had big dreams for ‘Crack Of Light‘ – the song has an oceanic vibe, but everyone knows filming in the ocean is horrible. Still, the song screamed for a boat, so I dug deep in my brain and came back with a pretty crazy idea that I managed to sell to the band – build a boat and then take it to the desert.”