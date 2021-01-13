Of Mice & Men Premiere New Song & Music Video "Obsolete" From Upcoming New EP "Timeless"

Of Mice & Men premiere their new single and music video “Obsolete” streaming via YouTube below. The clip was directed by Frankie Nasso (Hollywood Undead, As I Lay Dying). The track is taken from their impending EP, “Timeless“, which will be out in stores February 26th via SharpTone Records.

Comments frontman/bassist Aaron Pauley of the song:

“It’s a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren’t at all. I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we’ll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go. It’s all too easy to ponder about when you’ll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone, or Myspace.”

As for the EP, he adds:

“There’s an old idiom about what you’re supposed to do when life gives you lemons. Sadly, to disappoint, this wasn’t exactly that. We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place. A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we’d fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that’s a decade into our existence.”

Concerning the signing to SharpTone Records Pauley says:

“It’s pretty exciting to be working with a new label. We still have a great relationship with our previous label — it was just time to shake things up, and after conversations and meetings with various labels, we felt that our vision for the future of OM&M matched most closely with SharpTone‘s. Working with Shawn and the team has been incredibly rewarding, and we’re all super excited with what’s to come!”