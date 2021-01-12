Sarin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reckoner" From Upcoming New Album "You Can't Go Back"

Toronto, Ontario-based doom/sludge metal band Sarin premiere a new song and music video by the name of "Reckoner" streaming via YouTube below. The track is off of their impending new album "You Can't Go Back", which will be out in stores February 05, 2021 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Reckoner" below.