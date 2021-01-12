Oceana Premiere New Song "Atlantidea Suite Pt. 1" From Upcoming New Album "The Pattern"

Italy’s progressive metal trio Oceana premiere a new song called "Atlantidea Suite Pt. 1", taken from their upcoming new album "The Pattern". The record will be out in stores January 29th, 2021 via Time to Kill Records.





Says Massimiliano Pagliuso:

“We chose this song because we consider it the most ‘complete’ from a structure and arrangements point of view. It’s a 14-minute suite originally written in 1996. It’s curious how the whole song came to me in a dream: everything, the story, the various sections, the vocal lines… I remember I rushed to record it on an old cassette recorder in order not to forget anything. ‘Atlantidea’ showcases all the elements of our sound, which, in 2021, is certainly more refined than in 1996, but I do not exclude that, already from the next album (which we are already finishing to compose), there may be further evolution.”