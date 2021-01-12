Thunder Horse Premiere New Song & Music Video "Let Them Bleed" From Upcoming New Album "Chosen One"
San Antonio, Texas-based doom metal band Thunder Horse premiere a new song and music video called "Let Them Bleed". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Chosen One", which will be out in stores March 12, 2021 via Ripple Music.
