Terminal Bliss (Iron Reagan, Ex-Darkest Hour, Etc.) Premiere Debut EP “Brute Err/ata”

Terminal Bliss premiere their enitre debut EP “Brute Err/ata“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The band consists of Pg. 99 frontman Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour) and bassist Adam Juersko (City Of Caterpillar). A physical release of the ten-song effort will arrive on February 26th through Relapse Records.

Comment the band :

“We couldn’t be more excited for folks to hear Brute Err/ata. This group of songs came together rather quickly. In part because of our decades long relationship to punk and one another. I think for the four of us, this band was just something we’d all been chomping at the bit to do for awhile. Each of us brings a clear creative vision to the songs and we chisel away at them. We did a lot of meticulous work tweaking the sound and the mix until it was as close to what we were thinking as we could get it. We wanted to make the songs as feral and unhinged as possible. Brute Err/ata is just a snapshot of what we’re trying to do and we are already working on newer material.”