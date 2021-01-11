Mexico Metal Fest Releases Sixth Edition Updated Line-up Poster
Mexico Metal Fest released it's updated line-up poster in all it's glory. The festival is set to take place on October 29 & 30th, 2021 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. More bands will be added to the 5th edition set to take place on the 30th.
