Endezzma Premiere New Track "Wild Glorior Death" From Upcoming New Album "The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder"

Norwegian black metal band Endezzma premiere a new track titled "Wild Glorior Death", taken from their upcoming new album "The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder". The effort will be available in Digipak CD, digital and LP formats on January 22nd via Dark Essence Records.

Check out now "Wild Glorior Death" below.

Explain the band:

“Wild Glorior Death” is a true manifest and a real gate to the core of the mythical and philosophical depth of the album. In this song you find the essential battle of strength, untamed forces and the unbound darkness. A rapture of oppressive sonic splendour visualized by the video that follows the track. The journey builds up through a real violent and epic storm and through the thunder the listener will experience that the song represents the turning point in the storyline of the album. The Archer claims his throne through “Wild Glorior Death”